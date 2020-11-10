Weather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast – November 10th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Scattered Showers And Storms For Veteran’s Day!



Tonight: Clouds and muggy with a few showers moving through. Overnight lows only in the upper 60’s.

- Advertisement -

Veteran’s Day: Cloudy, periods of rain and probably a few thunderstorms as well. Temperatures remain warm, with highs in the mid and possible upper 70’s. Most of the rain will move to the East and end late in the day. Lingering clouds, but drier Wednesday night with lows around 60.

Extended Forecast: Becoming mostly sunny and pleasant for Thursday with highs in the low 70’s. Lots of sunshine for Friday with highs closer to 70 after a start near 50. Highs around 70 for Saturday with partly cloudy skies.

65 & 42 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.