Volkswagen Breaks Ground on Battery Engineering Lab

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Volkswagen began another phase of investment in electric vehicle production in Chattanooga on Tuesday (video from Volkswagen of America).

Company officials broke ground for their new Battery Engineering Lab at the Chattanooga Engineering and Planning Center.

The lab will test electric vehicle cells and battery packs.

Right now, batteries are being tested in Germany and China.

“Testing batteries in the U.S. at this world-class lab helps us get vehicles to market faster, at lower cost and better tuned for U.S. customers,” said Dr. Wolfgang Demmelbauer-Ebner, EVP and Chief Engineering Officer, Volkswagen of America.

The batteries will be built by a company in Georgia.

They will be used in the new Volkswagen ID.4 all-electric SUV which will begin production in Chattanooga in 2022.

The lab will include pressure and immersion testers, corrosion chambers, five explosion-rated climate chambers and a custom, two-ton multi-axis shaker table, which is designed to test the integrity of vehicle components in some of the roughest conditions they might face on the road.

“This will be the first lab of its kind that VW will build in the U.S., and it means a great deal that they chose to build it in Tennessee,” said Commissioner Bob Rolfe, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.