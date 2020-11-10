Veterans Meal Deals for your Day

During all of November, active and former military memebers can pick up “thank you meal” cards. They are good for a free lunch or dinner buffet and beverage, Monday-Thursday.

Hooters

Veterans can stop in for 10 free boneless wings with any 10 purchase from a long list of wing styles.

Huddle House

Huddle House is offering a free MVP Breakfast Platter to all active military members and veterans with proper I.D. on Veterans Day, November 11.

IHOP

All active duty and Veterans enjoy Free Red, White, & Blue Pancakes on Wednesday, November 11, from 7 am to 7 pm.

Krispy Kreme

On Veterans Day, a free doughnut and coffee will be on the house.

Little Caesar’s Pizza

On Wednesday, November 11, from 11am to 2pm, veterans and active military members can receive a free Lunch Combo, which features four slices of Little Caesars popular Detroit-style DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish pizza, paired with a 20-ounce Pepsi product.

Logan’s Roadhouse

On Nov. 11, all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to enjoy a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.

Mission BBQ

Veterans and active duty will receive a free sandwich on Veterans Day, 11/11/20.

O’Charley’s

All active and retired military service members are invited to enjoy a free meal from O’Charley’s. Veterans can choose from O’Charley’s “Veterans Thank You Menu” all day on November 11 simply by showing their military IDs. O’Charley’s also offers military discount of 10 percent off all year long.

Outback Steakhouse

Free Bloomin’ Onion and Coke product to all active & retired military on 11/11 for Veterans Day. In addition to their daily 10% discount year-round for servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders with ID.

Pilot Flying J

All active-duty and retired military veterans get a free breakfast including a coffee, Monday through Sunday, Nov. 9-15. The offer is available via the app.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert from their select Veterans Day menu on Veterans Day. To receive offer, show a valid military ID.

Red Robin

Veterans and Active Military who are Red Robin Royalty members can redeem their free Tavern Double Burger with Steak Fries any time between 11/12 and 11/30 for Dine-in or To-Go. The offer will be automatically uploaded to your dashboard.

Rodizio Grill

November 9-12, veterans eat free, with purchase of at least one Adult Full Rodizio meal. Must show Proof of Service to receive discount. Dates may vary by location.

Smokey Bones

Free desserts on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for active duty and retired military members.

Starbucks

On Veterans Day, active duty service members, reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee.

Texas Roadhouse

Vouchers for a free meal to all Veterans and Active Duty military from 11 am to 2 pm on Veterans Day. Vouchers will be distributed in the parking lots at Texas Roadhouse locations.

Wendy’s

Free small breakfast combo with valid military ID. No purchase necessary.

Zaxby’s

At participating locations only, on Veterans Day (Wednesday 11/11), get free boneless wings for all current and former Military Members.