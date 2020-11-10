TVA Donates $800k To Urban League’s “Building Futures” Program

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Building Futures program was launched in 2019 to train interested minority contractors on improving home energy efficiency.

T-V-A also developed the EnergyRight program to help households across the Tennessee Valley improve energy efficiency in their homes.

Warren Logan, President of Urban League of Chattanooga, says that it’s a goal for Building Futures program graduates to become a part of EnergyRight, and to become certified as a member of the Quality Contractor Network.

“Well we’re really looking forward to equipping more women and minority contractors with the skills so they can be come what is called Q-C-N, it’s Quality Contractor Network. It’s a network of contractors within T-V-A that basically certifies as having a record of skills to participate in their own energy program,” says Warren Logan.

This year, 10 Chattanooga-based contractors participated in the Building Futures program.

One of those contractors, Jacqueline Gilliam of Chattanooga-based Gilliam Construction Cleanup, says that the money awarded from TVA will help minority contractors.

“With us receiving the 800 plus thousand dollars it would give us a broader opportunity. Whether it’s here locally in Chattanooga or Knoxville or Nashville, we will have the opportunity to move forward to help those who are trying to move forward in their business whether you’re a minority or just the business itself,” says Jacqueline Gilliam.

With the money awarded by the T-V-A, the Urban League Affiliates hopes to continue it’s goal of training minority contractors well into 2021.