TDECD announces rural broadband expansion

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – The Tennessee Cares Act is continuing to help those in our surrounding area.

On Tuesday the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced they would be participating in a Rural Broadband Expansion for Roane and Meigs County. 

The expansion presented over 2 million dollars to the communities and will be completed  by the end of the year. 

Broadband Director of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community development says this expansion will play a huge impact on these rural areas.

“The pandemic has really just elevated the conversation around broadband to a whole new level. It highlighted the inequalities between those communities who are served and those communities that are not served,” says Crystal Ivey, Broadband Director for TNECD.

