Groundbreaking for new Sevierville attraction

SEVIERVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The next attraction at the foot of the Smokies will be a nostalgic road trip.

The Eastern Band of the Cherokees are developing a new shopping/dining/entertainment zone in on our side of the mountains.

They broke ground on Tuesday to the new development in Sevierville.

It is a mixed-use site at the Sevierville exit from I-40.

Officials describe it as a nostalgic throwback district to the classic American road trip.

Think of it as 200 acres of Route 66.

We’ll see a mix of nationally known brands and local shops that fit the image of past generations on the road.

Chief Richard Sneed said there isn’t anything like this in eastern Tennessee.

They see this as an “experiential destination” that will be a first stop for the 11 million tourists annually heading into the mountains.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=363176251437375&ref=watch_permalink