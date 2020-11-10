DeChambeau Looks to Bring Augusta to its Knees With Bombs Off the Tees

Bryson DeChambeau is the heavy favorite to win the Masters this week.
The heavy hitter’s goal is simple.
Bring Augusta to its knees with bombs off the tees.

Bryson DeChambeau has already hit a 400-yard drive on Tour this season, and his intense workout regiment, those 400 yard drives could become the norm.
Said DeChambeau:”I really don’t know where the end game is on this. I will say that I’m hitting it further now than I was at Shriner’s. I’m hitting it further than the U.S. Open. And I’m trying a driver this week that may help me to hit even a little bit further.”
Kind of hard for DeChambeau’s competitors not to notice what he’s doing.
Said fellow golfer Justin Thomas:”You know he’s just eating everything in sight, and he’s working out a lot. I mean he has gotten huge. He’s just absolutely. He’s jacked, and he’s got the frame for it you know. Actually pretty much every hole, he’s going to have a pretty distinctive advantage over everybody.”
CBS golf commentator Nick Faldo says he’ll run naked at Augusta if DeChambeau drives the first hole, which is 445. Let’s hope Faldo wasn’t serious because DeChambeau can already reach one par four at the Masters.
Said DeChambeau:”Number three I can get to the green. Number one if I hit it in the fairway I can have a 70 yard or 60 yard shot, especially. I guess you could say even in wet conditions. Ten it’s a nine iron at worse. Eleven yesterday with Tiger and Freddy (Couples) and JT, I had a pitching wedge in.”
DeChambeau will let it rip, since he got his first major earlier this year at the U-S Open.
Said DeChambeau:”I feel like now at major championships I can go attack them and not have this impending major championship looking over my head. It’s like I’ve already gotten that under the belt. Let’s see how many more I can get. I can hit it as far as I want to, but it comes down to putting and chipping out here.”

