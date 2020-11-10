Covid-19 Task Force: Cases, Precautions, Fatigue, and Travel.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Hamilton County Health Department says small gatherings are to blame for covid numbers rising.

“So even when you’re outdoors with others you still need to wear a mask and maintain appropriate physical distancing” said Rae Bond from Chattanooga’s Covid-19 Task Force. “Being outside isn’t a permission slip to take off your mask.”

Bond senses fatigue from health care providers like nurses who wear mask and additional PPE during extended work hours.

“I think it’s discouraging for them to be caring for those suffering from covid and to see so many people in our region ignoring the simple safety measures.”

The Task Force is encouraged by the progress being made in covid vaccine trials but it doesn’t mean it’s time to ease up on safety precautions.

“State and local officials are working on a vaccinination distribution strategy but even when one has been approved, it will take time to vaccinate people and increase immunity” says Bond.

Experts suggest getting tested before the holidays if you’re not going to avoid large gatherings.

Ryan Resnick was alreeady on board with that suggestion, waiting in the massive line to get tested at the Alstom site in Chattanooga.

“I’m just checking up on myself before I go home for the holidays…See my family” says Resnick.

“That’s a sound strategy. If you get tested and you’re extremely limited in your contact with others, you can have a degree of insurance that you’ll be okay.”