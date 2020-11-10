Chattanooga Christian Football Season Becomes COVID Casualty

Chattanooga Christian’s high school football season became a COVID casualty after an outbreak at their school. The Hamilton County Health Department recommended CCS cancel in class activities, as well as extracurricular activities, including football. That meant the Chargers had to forfeit their second round playoff game against CPA on Friday, bringing an end to the Chargers season. CCS finishes with a 5-3 record. The Chattanooga Christian school itself will remain closed until after Thanksgiving as a precaution.

