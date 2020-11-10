Bama LSU Game Postponed by COVID

No. 1 Alabama at LSU won’t be played Saturday because of COVID-19 issues at LSU. The Tide’s game against the defending national champion Tigers is in danger of not being played at all. Both teams are coming off their open dates and LSU already has a game against No. 6 Florida scheduled for Dec. 12 that had to be postponed last month. In the American Athletic Conference, Memphis at Navy was postponed as the Midshipmen struggled with COVID-19 cases for a second straight week.

