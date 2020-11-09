Wounded Warrior Fund Partners with Blood Assurance

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — For the next few days, people can save lives in more than one way by donating blood.

Blood Assurance and Wounded Warriors Project have partnered up for Veterans Day.

If you donate blood with Blood Assurance anytime November 9 through 11, Blood Assurance will donate $10 to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Marketing Director Caitlin Stanley said this event takes saving people’s lives to another level.

“Not only do we give back by donating blood, which helps saves lives, but also saving lives by donating funds to help the veterans. We have a lot of employees in our organization that are veterans, so we understand the importance of giving back,” said Stanley.

Last year, the fundraiser raised over $7,000, and Blood Assurance expects to beat that amount this year.

You can make an appointment here.