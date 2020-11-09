Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – November 9th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Good Looking Weather Ahead, At Least For Today, And The Warmer Temps Will Last Through Much Of the Week!



This Morning: Some clouds but mainly clear, very little fog, and very warm temperatures. Most areas start the day in the upper 50’s to mid & upper 60’s. A dry start for the week, but that will soon be changing.

This Afternoon: Mostly sunny skies, a few clouds, and temperatures well above normal. 64 degrees is out typical afternoon high, but today, we’ll hit very close to 80. Our all time high for this November 9th is 84, and we set that 15 years ago, back in 1990. So – we probably won’t set any new record highs, but we won’t miss it by much either.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies & mild temperatures. Most areas will see lows between 57 & 63. A few areas of fog are possible, but overall, it’ll be very comfortable tonight heading into early morning Tuesday.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds throughout the day, and continued warm, with highs around 75. We may see a few showers popping up, but tat won’t happen until later into the night and early morning Wednesday.

Extended Forecast: Periods of rain and a couple of possible storms for Veterans Day Wednesday. Rain should be ending early Thursday, with sunshine & highs nearing 70 to close out the week Friday. As of now, the weekend appears dry.

64 & 42 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

