Vols Hope to Fix Third Quarter ‘Horror Show’

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
15

When the Tennessee Volunteers come out of the locker room at halftime for the third quarter, that’s when the horror show starts. The Vols have lost four straight largely because they’ve been outscored 61-7 in the third quarter. Their latest defeat came after blowing a 13-0 lead at Arkansas. Tennessee gave up 24 unanswered points in the third quarter in the loss to the Razorbacks. Now they’re preparing to host No. 5 Texas A&M, and coach Jeremy Pruitt says they have to be more aggressive on offense. He also says he’s just as restless as Vols’ fans themselves right now.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSoddy Daisy American Legion host Veterans Flu Shot Clinic
Next articleFalcons Waive Former First Round Draft Pick Takk McKinley
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.