Turner resigns after 30-year career at Tyner

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An era comes to an upsetting end for the Ram Train at Tyner. Longtime coach Wayne Turner told the team Friday that he is resigning after the playoff loss at Trousdale County.

In 30 years, Turner led the Rams to be a regular powerhouse in Class 2A. The Rams won 16 region titles, 32 playoff games and made it to the state championship three times under Coach T’s guidance.

Turner’s Tyner team even became the first public school in Hamilton County to win a state championship. That was 1997.

Former Mr. Football finalist Jeremiah Batiste says he was didn’t believe the news at first.

“He meant a lot to me he treated me as if I was one of his own kids,” said Batiste, who now plays for Miami-Ohio. “It was heartbreaking.”

Senior running back Jeremiah Sawyer said the team broke down in tears when Turner told them the news Friday.

“He was like a father figure on and off the field,” Sawyer said. “He always made sure I was okay everyday before practice and after games, and he meant a lot to the team, also.”

Sawyer lost two people close to him before the season this year. Those losses were his motivation for the 2020 season, with Coach T right by his side.

“He always had his office door open if you wanted to sit down and talk about football or life problems,” Sawyer said.

“It was hard to believe because he is Tyner Football,” Batiste said. “When you think of Tyner football, you think of Coach T. I am happy to say that I got a chance to play for one of the most legendary coaches around. He is one of the reasons I am who I am today on and off the field.”