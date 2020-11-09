Texas A&M Pauses Football Activities Due to COVID Ahead of Vols Game

No. 5 Texas A&M has paused in-person activities after a player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The tests came after the team returned from its win at South Carolina over the weekend. Coach Jimbo Fisher says he is confident the Aggies will play Saturday at Tennessee. But he also says additional testing and contact tracing was under way.

