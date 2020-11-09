Tennessee continues to post high virus case numbers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s top health officials report the state has seen more than 5,900 new cases of COVID-19, marking the highest jump in a 24-hour period.

The Department of Health also reported roughly 8,700 new cases over the weekend.

The health agency Monday said the high case numbers were due in part to the clearing of a backlog of test results.

The backlog was caused by the state’s surveillance system undergoing an update.

Currently, there are 1,656 people hospitalized with COVID-19-related symptoms.

Of those hospitalized, 204 are on ventilators.