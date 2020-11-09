TECH BYTE: Apps for Easy Grocery Shopping

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The way you do your grocery shopping is getting more high tech.

It especially comes in handy this time of year around the holidays.

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it!

So there’s nothing wrong with starting to stock up on some of the items you might need for your big feast, before stores sell out of things later.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you have an advantage. You can shop Whole Foods Market on Amazon, and buy your fruits and veggies or other items ahead of time.

You can also take advantage of free delivery and pickup.

Prime members get special deals at Whole Foods too.

Another convenient way to do your grocery shopping is through the Walmart app.

Use it for grocery delivery or curbside pickup, and reserve the best time that works with your schedule.

The app also makes it easy to find other non-food items you need, as well.

Target – along with grocery stores like Publix, Kroger, and Aldi – have their own apps too.

If you don’t feel like leaving your house for your groceries at all, then the Instacart app is for you.

Use it to pick out your items from a variety of supermarkets online, and you can have your groceries delivered right to your door in as little as two hours.

Your first delivery is even free!

You can even use Instacart to easily find coupons, reorder your favorite products, and shop together with family or friends.

Nothing wrong with having someone else do your shopping for you.

Obviously, those are just a few of so many grocery store smartphone apps out there!

To see if your favorite supermarket has one, your best bet is to just search your phone’s app store.