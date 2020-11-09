Soddy Daisy American Legion host Veterans Flu Shot Clinic

By
Joeli Poole
-
0
38

SODDY DAISY, Tenn (WDEF) – Wednesday is Veterans Day and today the American Legion hosted a veterans flu shot clinic. 

The American legion located in Soddy Daisy is offering a free flu shot to any veteran without without their veteran ID card. 

Veteran Richard Williams says it’s important for everyone to get their flu shot this year but if you know a veteran, check in with them. 

“Veterans, we need to check on each other. In the American legion we have what is called the buddy check plan and it is exactly what it sounds like. You check in on the members of your post. You make sure they are not Ill or shit in. Make sure they aren’t in need of something,” says Williams. 

