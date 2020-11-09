Ryan throws 3 TDs as Falcons stop comeback, beat Broncos

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
0
Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan took advantage of Denver’s thin secondary to throw three touchdown passes and the Atlanta Falcons turned back Denver’s bid for a second consecutive comeback to beat the Broncos 34-27. Ryan completed 25 of 35 passes for 284 yards with one interception. The Falcons are 3-6 overall and 3-1 under interim coach Raheem Morris. Atlanta led Denver 20-3 at halftime. Drew Lock, trying to lead another fourth-quarter comeback following last week’s dramatic win over the Los Angeles Chargers, threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score in the final period. The Broncos fell to 3-5.

mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."