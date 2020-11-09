Georgia’s Covid testing rate is dropping

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The White House COVID-19 Task Force says Georgia is not testing for the coronavirus at the levels necessary, to fully understand how the pandemic is affecting the state.

North Georgia Health District Infectious Disease Director, Sherry Gregory, says her health district in Dalton has seen some improvements with their testing procedures, despite this statewide drop.

“Now we are having a turnaround time within usually 24 hours. We do have new, um, BiNex Now testing which is for basically it’s like a twenty minute test that is basically for our first responders that are symptomatic.”

The health district has six counties, including Whitfield and Murray.