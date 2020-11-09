Falcons Waive Former First Round Draft Pick Takk McKinley

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons have waived defensive end Takk McKinley, a 2017 first-round pick who recently made public his displeasure he had not been traded. McKinley battled groin injuries this season and missed five games, including Sunday’s 34-27 win over Denver. The Falcons’ release of McKinley was not a surprise. Interim coach Raheem Morris said last week McKinley’s status with the team was uncertain after McKinley posted on his Twitter account that he requested trades in 2019 and again this year. Morris said last week he planned to determine if McKinley “can even be on this team.”

