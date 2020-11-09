Falcons Waive Former First Round Draft Pick Takk McKinley

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
35

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – The Atlanta Falcons have waived defensive end Takk McKinley, a 2017 first-round pick who recently made public his displeasure he had not been traded. McKinley battled groin injuries this season and missed five games, including Sunday’s 34-27 win over Denver. The Falcons’ release of McKinley was not a surprise. Interim coach Raheem Morris said last week McKinley’s status with the team was uncertain after McKinley posted on his Twitter account that he requested trades in 2019 and again this year. Morris said last week he planned to determine if McKinley “can even be on this team.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVols Hope to Fix Third Quarter ‘Horror Show’
Next articleSecond suspect charged in August shooting near East Chatt. YFD
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.