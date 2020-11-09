Country singer Lee Brice to miss CMA Awards due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Lee Brice won’t be performing at the CMA Awards this year after testing positive for COVID-19.

A representative for Brice, who is twice nominated, said he is not experiencing any symptoms but will be isolating at home.

- Advertisement -

Brice had been scheduled to perform with Carly Pearce, his duet partner on the nominated song “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

A spokesperson for the CMA Awards said Brice got his test results prior to arriving onsite for any show rehearsals.

The show will air on Wednesday on ABC from Nashville, Tennessee.