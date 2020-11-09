Bama Running Back Trey Sanders Out Indefinitely Following Car Crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – No. 1 Alabama’s coach Nick Saban says running back Trey Sanders is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for unspecified injuries sustained in a car accident.Saban says Sanders’ surgery was successful and that he was at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. The redshirt freshman was injured in a car accident Friday morning. Saban says: “He’s going to be OK, but pretty serious stuff.” The coach says the former 5-star recruit is expected to make a full recovery. Sanders missed last season with a foot injury.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)