Bama Running Back Trey Sanders Out Indefinitely Following Car Crash

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – No. 1 Alabama’s coach Nick Saban says running back Trey Sanders is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for unspecified injuries sustained in a car accident.Saban says Sanders’ surgery was successful and that he was at UAB Hospital in Birmingham. The redshirt freshman was injured in a car accident Friday morning. Saban says: “He’s going to be OK, but pretty serious stuff.” The coach says the former 5-star recruit is expected to make a full recovery. Sanders missed last season with a foot injury.
