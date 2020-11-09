Auburn-Miss State Game Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The Southeastern Conference is taking a hit from COVID-19. The conference has postponed Saturday’s game between No. 20 Auburn and Mississippi State because of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantining within the Bulldogs’ program. No. 5 Texas A&M paused in-person activities after a player and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. LSU is battling an outbreak that could put Saturday’s game against No. 1 Alabama in jeopardy. And Arkansas coach Sam Pittman has tested positive and could miss the game at No. 6 Florida.

