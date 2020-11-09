Already flooded, South Florida feeling wrath of Eta

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – Tropical Storm Eta is posing serious threat to South Florida, where torrential rains are falling on already saturated areas and the water has no place to go. Widespread flooding has shut down public transportation people are being evacuated from particularly low-lying areas. Even if the storm doesn’t strengthen into a hurricane, Eta could dump an additional 6 to 12 inches in places already saturated by previous rainfall. The storm had top sustained winds of 65 mph Sunday night as it crossed over the Florida Keys. It already left scores of dead and more than 100 missing in Mexico and Central America.

By FREIDA FRISARO and KELLI KENNEDY, Associated Press