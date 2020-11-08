Titans snap 2-game losing streak, beat skidding Bears 24-17

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes, and the banged-up Tennessee Titans never trailed in snapping a two-game skid by beating the Chicago Bears 24-17 Sunday. The Titans avoided their longest skid since Tannehill took over as starting quarterback and stayed atop the AFC South going into Thursday night’s division showdown against Indianapolis. They got a big help from an undermanned and struggling defense missing three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney with an injured knee days after the Titans released linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. and starting cornerback Johnathan Joseph. Nick Foles threw a pair of late TD passes for Chicago.

