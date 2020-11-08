Gordon Lee, Northwest fall in volleyball state championships

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF) — Both Gordon Lee and Northwest Whitfield lost in the state championship at Lakepoint Complex in Cartersville Saturday. Both teams finished historic years. Neither programs had made it to the final game in school history.

Gordon Lee took Pace Academy to the fifth set, after losing the first two to the Knights. Lady Trojans fought back to stay alive in set five. However, a late Knights run gave Pace the AA state title.

- Advertisement -

Shortly after on the same court, the Lady Bruins of Northwest Whitfield came off their first Final Four appearance to play Marist, who defeated Heritage last week. Marist ran away with the match early, sweeping the Bruins, 3-0.