Burn planned for part of Great Smoky Mountains park

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Officials with the National Park Service say a prescribed burn is scheduled for a portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. A news release from the National Park Service says the 689-acre burn is scheduled for Cades Cove between Saturday and Nov. 25. Over the last 20 years, park managers have conducted burns during the spring and fall to safely reduce fuels, restore meadow habitats and maintain the historic landscape of Cades Cove. These seasonal controlled burns help perpetuate native herb species that provide high quality cover and foraging opportunities for a diversity of wildlife including deer, turkeys, and ground nesting birds.

