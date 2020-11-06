Weather Update: Friday Morning’s Forecast – November 6th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Good Looking Weather Ahead, And The Warming Trend Will Continue Through The Weekend!



Expect fair skies through the morning. It will be comfortably cool, with lows in the upper 40’s, and a bit cooler in the mountains. Expect upper 30’s in Western North Carolina, as well as a few areas of fog.

This afternoon: More great looking weather in store for Friday with lots of sunshine. Highs will reach the low 70’s. Mostly clear and a little milder for Friday night with lows by Saturday morning closer to 50.

The weekend should be nice for outdoor activities. Mostly sunny Saturday with highs near 75. Some clouds, but dry and warm for Sunday with highs back in the 70’s. Monday is looking dry and warm as well with highs possibly reaching the upper 70’s. A few late day showers possible late Tuesday with showers more likely for the middle of next week.

67 & 43 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet farther away from where the water enters your home.

