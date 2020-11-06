Tuberville backs Trump’s unsupported cheating claim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s incoming Republican senator, Tommy Tuberville is expressing support for President Donald Trump’s unsupported claim of election fraud.

The former coach on Thursday wrote on social media that the elections results are out of control.

The former football coach likened it to referees adding touchdowns after the game is over.

Tuberville struck a more bipartisan tone in a Thursday interview with The Associated Press.

He said he won as a conservative Republican, but would be a senator for the entire state.