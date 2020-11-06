Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree and Kettle campaigns

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The need this year is simply unmatched!

That’s the story from the Chattanooga Salvation Army as it kicked off this year’s Rock the Kettle campaign.

That “Live” event was featured on News 12’s “Let’s Chatt” program this morning.

The campaign is to raise money to help more than 10-thousand individuals in the Chattanooga area this year.

That means toys through the Angel Tree program and a call for contributions to the Red Kettle Campaign.

“We are not letting Covid shut down our campaign. We are going to have bell ringers in PPE designed just for this purpose. They are going to keep their distance We are going to be out here. We are going to give donors the opportunity to help others this Christmas.”

The Salvation army has expanded its partnership with Walmart this year.

The Kettle campaign is co-sponsored by BB and T and SunTrust, now Truist Bank.