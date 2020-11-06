NRC fines TVA over 2015 Watts Bar Unit 1 restart

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday announced 3 fines against TVA for violations at the Watts Bar plant near Spring City.

The fines total $903,471.

- Advertisement -

The regulatory commission also issued violations against two managers and a plant operator.

The incident involves the restart of Unit 1 in 2015.

Regulators say that during the startup, operators failed to follow plant procedures and then filed to document their actions in the log.

And the shift managers failed to review the logs for accuracy.

NRC officials have been investigating the case for more than four years.

They are citing TVA for 5 violations.

The agency and the workers have 30 days to respond.