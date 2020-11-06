Hospital: Not enough nurses to address virus outbreak

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Health officials in northeastern Tennessee say they do not have enough nurses to combat COVID-19 inside its hospital system.

According to Ballad Health, the hospital system is looking to hire 350 registered nurses to fill its nurse shortage.

Ballad Health Chief Administrative Officer Eric Deaton said the system has had more than 900 patients admitted for COVID-19 in the last eight weeks.

After hitting 200 inpatients this week, the health care system has adjusted its COVID-19 surge plan to receive 300 inpatients.