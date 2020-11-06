Governor & Georgia Republicans issue statement on vote count

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The Presidential race in Georgia is likely to go to a recount.

On Friday, election officials reported that Joe Biden has now passed President Trump.

They still have up to 8,410 absentee ballots from the military and overseas that could arrive by the deadline at the end of the day. These were ballots that were postmarked by election day, but have not arrived in Georgia yet.

As of 5PM, Biden holds a lead of 4,225 votes over President Trump.

The Republican Secretary of State is overseeing the election and vote count.

Today, fellow Georgia Republicans Governor Brian P. Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, and Speaker David Ralston issued this statement.

“Free and fair elections are the foundation of our American government. Any allegations of intentional fraud or violations of election law must be taken seriously and investigated. We trust that our Secretary of State will ensure that the law is followed as written and that Georgia’s election result includes all legally-cast ballots — and only legally-cast ballots. We will continue to follow this situation to ensure a fair and transparent process.”