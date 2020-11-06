Georgia looking to have two Senate runoffs in January

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Control of the U-S senate will likely come down to Georgia as both senate seats could be going to a runoff election in January.

News 12’s Brian Armstrong finds out what extra work will be involved for the poll workers, and the political parties.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said on Friday “Our office will continue to give unprecedented access. The voters of Georgia deserve transparency.”

Election officials say that it could be at least this weekend before we know a final count in Georgia.

There are still at least 8 THOUSAND military absentee ballots to be counted.

Officials say that they are already preparing for a possible recount.

Georgia Voting Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling says “When you have a narrow margin, little small things can make a difference. So, everything will have to be investigated to protect the integrity of the vote. Our office intends to do that. When you get a large margin it doesn’t matter as much, narrow margin it does. We are literally looking at a margin that is a size of a large high school.”

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office says that the election must be certified before the recount can begin.

They are using a new system to count votes so they are unsure how long it would take to complete a recount.

Election officials in Georgia are reminding the public that they are doing their best to count every vote in a bi-partisan way.

Like many American’s Mayor Andy Berke is anxious to know the results as well.

“In the long run, it is the right thing and the good thing for our country that people are seeing votes being counted and everybody’s voice is being represented. I am looking forward to this process coming to an end soon so this country can get to the next phase.”