Aquarium release sturgeon into the Tennessee River

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Nearly 100 juvenile Lake Sturgeon were released into the Tennessee River today.

The Tennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute has been caring for the fish since last year.

Due to the Coronavirus, the Lake Sturgeon Working Group was unable to retrieve eggs from Wisconsin.

The aquarium says that now that they are released, people should be reminded that it is illegal to catch and keep sturgeon.

Anna George with the Aquarium Conservation Institute tells us “Take a picture of yourself with the sturgeon, it’s a really exciting moment.. But, definitely release the fish as quickly as you can, unharmed. If you have the picture or any information that you have about it, please email it to TWRA. We do use those fishing reports as a really important way to monitor the health of the population.”

Once you notify the T-W-R-A, they will send you a certificate showing that you caught a sturgeon.