‘Veterans Helping Veterans’ Food Drive

The 2020 Chattanooga Veteran Center Annual Food Drive is now accepting food items for the holiday season. Last year, the center was able to feed over one hundred veterans and their families. Former Veteran and current outreach specialist, Kevin Baker, says the food drive this year is more essential than ever for veterans due to COVID-19.

Baker says, “My goal is to feed the families when they get out of school for the Christmas break because we rely on two meals a day from the school that breakfast and lunch, so if I can take that away that bill right there that should be able to add to presents – buying, bills paid, things of that. If I can take that worry away from our veterans, that would be great, that is my mission.”

The Veteran Center is asking for non – perishable food items.

The center is currently accepting drop off donations at 1300 Premier Dr. in Chattanooga from 8 AM until 4:30. For more information, go to https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/facility.asp?ID=479