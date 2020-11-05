Perdue falls in runoff territory as Georgia still counts votes

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The 7:15 update from the Republican Secretary of State says Georgia has 18,936 ballots still uncounted.

And the leads for both President Trump and Senator David Perdue continue to shrink.

The President now only has a 3,486 vote lead over Joe Biden.

And Senator Perdue has fallen below the 50% threshold to avoid a runoff.

If the margin holds, he will face Jon Ossoff again on January 5th. (The libretarian’s 2.3% would be enough to force the runoff)

The Republican Secretary of State continues to stress that both parties are watching the vote counting.

“State monitor is in the room with Fulton County for all counts and the public is welcome to observe any county as an added layer of transparency.”

The count could be finished tonight.

“As the work goes on, I want to assure Georgia voters that every legal vote was cast and accurately counted.”