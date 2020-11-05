New Tennessee Unemployment Claims Drop Below 7,000

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – New unemployment claims in Tennessee dropped to 6,992 from 7,770 the week before. This is the lowest it’s been since March 14 when the number of claims was 2,702. Continuous unemployment claims dropped to 64,188 down from 70,982 the week before. There have been 906,360 claims since March 15. These numbers are from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.
New Hamilton County claims dropped down to 304. Shelby County continues to see the highest number of new claims in the state with 1,195. Davidson County was the second highest with 853. Knox County had 363 new claims.
Statewide Data:
|Week Ending Date
|Number of New Claims Filed
|Continued Claims
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|March 21, 2020
|39,096
|16,098
|March 28, 2020
|94,492
|34,570
|April 4, 2020
|116,141
|112,438
|April 11, 2020
|74,772
|199,910
|April 18, 2020
|68,968
|267,053
|April 25, 2020
|43,792
|324,543
|May 2, 2020
|37,319
|321,571
|May 9, 2020
|29,308
|325,095
|May 16, 2020
|28,692
|314,487
|May 23, 2020
|26,041
|310,126
|May 30, 2020
|22,784
|302,260
|June 6, 2020
|21,417
|292,234
|June 13, 2020
|19,925
|280,593
|June 20, 2020
|21,155
|266,596
|June 27, 2020
|22,256
|262,224
|July 4, 2020
|25,843
|256,645
|July 11, 2020
|22,431
|251,924
|July 18, 2020
|25,794
|243,405
|July 25, 2020
|19,461
|242,397
|August 1, 2020
|11,690
|224,093
|August 8, 2020
|10,036
|208,810
|August 15, 2020
|13,806
|204,726
|August 22, 2020
|10,988
|191,204
|August 29, 2020
|12,035
|184,781
|September 5, 2020
|11,706
|176,388
|September 12, 2020
|10,771
|163,791
|September 19, 2020
|11,313
|152,195
|September 26, 2020
|9,802
|138,727
|October 3, 2020
|9,839
|125,238
|October 10, 2020
|10,145
|90,507
|October 17, 2020
|9,873
|77,740
|October 24, 2020
|7,770
|70,802
|October 31, 2020
|6,992
|64,188
|Claims Since March 15
|906,360
|Southeast Tennessee
|New Claims
|Continuous Claims
|Hamilton County
|304
|3,331
|Bradley County
|118
|931
|McMinn County
|50
|399
|Rhea County
|47
|397
|Marion County
|19
|202
|Polk County
|29
|97
|Grundy County
|14
|108
|Meigs County
|25
|108
|Bledsoe County
|14
|57
|Sequatchie County
|14
|87