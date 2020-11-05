Georgia count still in doubt as 47,000 votes still out

ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – The Presidential race in Georgia is still too close to call even though their are now only 48,000 votes left to count.

Republican Secretary of State George Raffensperger announced there were still 47,277 uncounted ballots as of 2:40 PM.

The latest count gives the President a lead of 12,765 votes.

“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Raffensperger.

Meanwhile, Senator David Perdue is barely hanging on to a winning margin in his re-election bid.

But he could slip below the 50% margin he needs to avoid a runoff with Democratic challenger Jon Osoff in January.

And democrats are already banking on it.

“Georgia is clearly now a purple battleground state… We’re ready to help Jon flip this Senate seat.” says Scott Fairchild of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

Senator Perdue’s campaign manager said they’re ready “if overtime is required.”

The Secretary of State says the counting time frame is not a surprise.

“We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”

He continues to remind voters of security measures to insure no tampering happens.

▪ Absentee drop boxes were locked at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, preventing illegal voting or potential fraud.

▪ Surveillance cameras monitored drop boxes at all times.

▪ State monitor is in the room with Fulton County for all counts and the public is welcome to observe any county as an added layer of transparency.

▪ A pre-certification audit will provide additional confidence that the votes were accurately counted.

President Trump and Georgia Republicans have not been successful today in court.

A judge quickly ruled against their challenge of 53 absentee ballots in Chatham County that they claimed were not received in time.

Election officials testified before the judge that they had been.

The Trump campaign continues to push for a stop to the vote count in Georgia, while the party challenges ballots in other counties.