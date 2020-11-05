Georgia Has 61,367 Ballots Left To Count

Atlanta, GA (Press Release) – Georgia officials still have approximately 61,367 ballots left to count. This number is as of 9:15 am Thursday morning according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Raffensperger. “We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”

- Advertisement -

Raffensperger noted numerous security measures in place to secure the vote and increase public confidence in the electoral process:

▪ Absentee drop boxes were locked at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, preventing illegal voting or potential fraud.

▪ Surveillance cameras monitored drop boxes at all times.

▪ State monitor is in the room with Fulton County for all counts and the public is welcome to observe any county as an added layer of transparency.

▪ A pre-certification audit will provide additional confidence that the votes were accurately counted.

▪ Absentee drop boxes were locked at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, preventing illegal voting or potential fraud.

▪ Surveillance cameras monitored drop boxes at all times.

▪ State monitor is in the room with Fulton County for all counts and the public is welcome to observe any county as an added layer of transparency.

A pre-certification audit will provide additional confidence that the votes were accurately counted.

“We’re well aware that with a close presidential election and the possibility of runoffs in some elections that the eyes of the state and the nation are upon Georgia at this time,” Raffensperger said. “We’re as anxious as anyone to see the final results and to start work on certification and planning for our runoff elections. As the work goes on, I want to assure Georgia voters that every legal vote was cast and accurately counted.”