East Brainerd House Fire

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A home near Grace Baptist Academy caught fire this afternoon.

It happened on Grider Way off of Shallowford Road around 1PM.

The residents got out of the home okay.

The fire spread from the attic to the rest of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Quint 6, Quint 7, Squad 7, Quint 8, Quint 21, Squad 13, Ladder 13, Ladder 19, Engine 4, Car 44, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, HCEMS, EPB, CFD Supply, CPD, CFD Investigations, and Chattanooga-Hamilton Rescue’s Support Services Unit responded.