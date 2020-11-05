Baylor Playoff Game Date Changed Due to COVID

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

(Baylor release) Baylor School officials announced Thursday that members of its football program may have been exposed to COVID-19.  The school, in consultation with the Hamilton County Health Department and the school’s medical advisors, has suspended operations of the football program and quarantined the potentially exposed team members and coaches.  The team is scheduled to play a Division II-AAA state quarter-final game at Montgomery Bell Academy on Friday, Nov. 13.  Officials at Baylor and MBA with the support of the TSSAA, have agreed to move the game to Saturday, Nov. 14.

“We are grateful that MBA would be willing to move the game for Baylor’s sake,” said Baylor Athletic Director Mark Price.  “That gesture ensures us that our team has not played its final game this season.  Certainly, we are committed that we will field a completely healthy team in that game.”

