Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Expects to See a Steady Diet of Run Plays From Good Friend Jim Chaney

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman is very familiar with the Vols offense because he’s close friends with Tennessee offensive coordinator Jim Chaney. They still talk to each other every week, except for this week of course. Pittman expects to see his buddy draw up a steady diet of running plays.

Said Pittman:”I’ve been with him at three schools. He believes that running the football and physical play is how you win in the SEC. As you look at their team now, they’ve built around that offensive line. Big. Physical. Five star offensive linemen. He’s turning around and handing the football off, and if you’re not able to stop him, he’ll never throw a pass. I mean he just won’t.”