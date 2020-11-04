Weather Update: Wednesday Afternoon’s Forecast – November 4th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): More Good Looking Weather And The Warming Trend To Continue!



This Afternoon’s Forecast: Another great day ahead, with beautiful weather once again! Even more sunshine & temperatures warming up a bit more, as highs will reach the upper 60’s to around 70. We’ll start topping the 70 degree mark beginning Friday & lasting throughout the weekend.

We’ll warm up to the low and mid 70’s as we wrap up the week and head into the upcoming weekend. No realistic chances for rain until later next Tuesday and Wednesday

67 & 43 are our seasonal highs and lows. The seasonal afternoon highs as well as the early morning lows are now on the way down!

We’re getting in to the time to discuss freeze watches and warnings: Whenever you hear about those watches and warnings, remember a few things that could save you time, money, and a lot of headaches: Pets should be brought inside. Cover above-ground pipes, and protect all sensitive vegetation. Check on your neighbors and the elderly. In really, REALLY cold temperatures, make sure and open cabinet doors that face exterior walls, and allow a thin stream of water about the size of a pencil lead to run from the faucet furtherest away from where the water enters your home.

