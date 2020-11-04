Walker Valley Earns Home Playoff Game After Remarkable Turnaround This Season

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Before this season Walker Valley had won a total of five games over the last three years. But the Mustangs stormed out of their shell this year, setting a school record for wins and earning a rare, home playoff game.

The drum beat of victory has been rather silent over the years at Walker Valley.

Said running back Spencer Jackson:”I mean I can barely remember the last time we had a winning season.”

Said receiver Brody Swafford:”I haven’t had a winning season in a football since I was in 5th grade.”

But last week, the Mustangs capped off the regular season with a 55-0 win over Soddy Daisy to capture a school record eight wins on the year.

Said Swafford:”I think it has been four years since we beat Soddy. I was talking to one of their players as we were on the field in the second half. He was like dude, what happened to y’all.”

Said head coach Drew Akins:”For us to get to eight last week and celebrate with our band and with our cheerleaders and with our student section. It was a great celebration. It shows how far we’ve come in two short years.”

Yes Walker Valley can score a lot of points with quarterback Tucker Pope and company, but the difference is their defense.

Said Akins:”Building a defense that’s going to fly to the football. That’s going to play with great violence, and it has been fun to watch. And like I said, because of that mentality, it has turned out to be the best defense in school history.”

This Friday, the Mustangs host their first playoff game in 16 years. But it’s another playoff drought Walker Valley would like to see come to an end.

Said Jackson:”And I think we’ve only won one playoff game ever.”

Walker Valley will have to earn their second ever playoff victory. They host 5th ranked Powell.

Said Akins:”You know we have one of the best football teams in the state coming here on Friday. But we’re one of the best football teams in the state too. It really is a quarterfinal game in the first round, so we’re excited to compete. These are the games we want to be apart of.”