 Tuberville unseats Jones in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Alabama (AP) – President Donald Trump has defeated Democrat Joe Biden in deeply conservative Alabama.

And GOP nominee Tommy Tuberville unseated Democratic Sen. Doug Jones to flip a seat for Republicans.

Trump had a big margin over Biden, just as he easily defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Tuberville embraced Trump but has never held public office.

He last coached college football four years ago.

Jones was widely considered the Senate’s most endangered Democrat.

Two GOP incumbents and a newcomer Republican have won U.S. House seats.

Voters also decided state school board races and constitutional amendments, including one that would remove racist language from the Alabama Constitution.