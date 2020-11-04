Todd Gardenhire holds State Senate Seat

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – State Senator Todd Gardenhire won re-election in a strange voting result involving both Hamilton and Bradley Counties.

Democrat Glenn Scruggs jumped out to an early lead when the Hamilton County numbers were counted quickly.

But Bradley County returns were more fitful.

The county did not release any numbers until late.

When those Republican precincts came in, Senator Gardenhire got enough to jump back into the lead.

But the Cleveland Daily Banner reports Bradley officials still aren’t saying just how much of their votes they have actually counted.

Still, Sen. Gardenhire now holds a commanding 5,000 vote margin.