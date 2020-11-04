Titans Cut Vic Beasley After the Pass Rusher Failed to Get a Sack

With roads turned to rivers, News 12 asked Carriker how dangerous the travel will be for their crews, "They won't go beyond what their capabilities are and they'll get as close as they can. They can't start working until the conditions are ready for them to work."
The Vic Beasley experiment is over with the Titans.
Tennessee signed the pass rusher to a one year year for over 9-million-dollars in the off-season, but Beasley wasn’t very productive in seven games, failing to record one sack. So the Titans and general manager Jon Robinson officially cut him loose Wednesday.
Said Robinson:”It’s frustrating for me that it didn’t work out. At the end of the day, that’s on me that it didn’t work out. We made the decision that we made, and we’re moving on.”
Reporter:”What message do these roster moves send to the team?”
Said Robinson:”We don’t make moves to send messages. We make moves to try and win football games.”
