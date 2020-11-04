Titans Cut Vic Beasley After the Pass Rusher Failed to Get a Sack

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
0

The Vic Beasley experiment is over with the Titans.
Tennessee signed the pass rusher to a one year year for over 9-million-dollars in the off-season, but Beasley wasn’t very productive in seven games, failing to record one sack. So the Titans and general manager Jon Robinson officially cut him loose Wednesday.

Said Robinson:”It’s frustrating for me that it didn’t work out. At the end of the day, that’s on me that it didn’t work out. We made the decision that we made, and we’re moving on.”
Reporter:”What message do these roster moves send to the team?”
Said Robinson:”We don’t make moves to send messages. We make moves to try and win football games.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleTakk McKinley’s Falcons Future May Be Up in the Air
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.