Thomas Engineering Foundation Donating to STEM School Chattanooga

The Thompson Engineering Foundation wrote a check to STEM School Chattanooga for improvement in their labs.

The check was for three thousand dollars and will provide enhancements on equipment.

The school’s FAB LAB was established in 2014 and was the first one in Hamilton County.

Principal of Stem School Chattanooga says the motto behind their lab is ‘If you can think it, you can make it.’

“Kids will be working towards redesigning and rethinking urban infrastructure in the local town and city, think about transportation logistics in that town, and kids will actually be prototyping and creating models as well as use their ideas, so the FAB LAB allows our kids to really attack and solve real issues that matter outside of the walls of our school,” says Principal Dr. Tony Donen.

Currently, students are working with River Street Architecture to help design a facade at the Tivoli in Chattanooga.